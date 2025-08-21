NPS Trust raises stake to 5.08% in THIS Tata Group stock. Details here

Voltas shares were in focus during Thursday's trading session after the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) increased its stake to 5.08% in this Tata Group company. According to BSE data, as of June 30, 2025, the NPS Trust held a 4.93% stake.

Voltas share price today opened at ₹1,363.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,373.95 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,345.05 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Voltas shares have corrected in the last two sessions, but overall the trend remains positive with prices trading above key moving averages.

“Last week prices left a bullish island reversal gap, and this gap zone around 1320 is likely to act as strong support. On the flip side, the next key resistance is seen around 1420 that coincides with previous swing high and 200DSMA,” added Bhosale.

Voltas - Q1 Results The air-conditioning manufacturer and engineering services provider reported a 58% drop in its consolidated net profit, which totaled ₹140.61 crore for the June quarter, due to the effects of unseasonal rains and the early onset of monsoon weather on its cooling division.

In the April-June period of the previous year, it had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹335 crore, as per a regulatory filing from the Tata Group company.

During the June quarter of FY26, the company's revenue decreased by 20.22% to ₹3,912.29 crore, compared to ₹4,903.91 crore in the same period last year.

The quarter experienced erratic and unusual weather patterns, as the arrival of summer was postponed, temperatures remained relatively low, and the season came to an abrupt end due to the premature monsoon. This led to a significant reduction in the demand for cooling products, especially air conditioners, according to Voltas' earnings report.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.