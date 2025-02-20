NSDL, CDSL launch unified app to streamline financial data: How will it benefit investors to manage portfolios?

NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited), in collaboration with SEBI, have launched a Unified Investor Platform aimed at revolutionising how investors manage their portfolios.

The platform combines MyEasi by CDSL and SPEED-e by providing investors with a consolidated view of their financial data, including shareholdings, investments, and financial statements. This new initiative is designed to streamline the often fragmented financial information across various accounts, offering a secure and accessible platform for investors.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, at the launch event in Mumbai on February 20, 2025, emphasised that the platform represents a significant step toward democratizing investing. She explained that, historically, access to such tools and detailed portfolio insights was a privilege reserved for large institutional investors with dedicated relationship managers. However, with this platform, retail investors now have the same level of access to information, enabling them to optimise their portfolios and make more informed decisions. “It’s not about market share or P&L; it’s about putting the investor at the centre of everything,” Puri Buch said.

Advertisement