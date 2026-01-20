NSDL declares board meeting date to announce Q3 results 2026. Details here

Securities depository firm, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, announced that the directors have fixed the quarterly board meeting to be held on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing also showed that the company will consider, approve, and release its October to December quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending 2025-26 on the same day.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” NSDL informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The trading window for designated personnel in the company stocks has been closed since 1 January 2026 and will remain closed until 48 hours after the Q3 results announcement.

NSDL Q2 results On 13 November 2025, NSDL recorded a nearly 15% jump in its consolidated net profits to ₹110.38 crore in the July to September quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹96.19 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's financial statements also showed that the depository firm's revenues from core operations rose 12% to ₹400.04 crore as of the second quarter, compared to ₹356.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

NSDL's income from depository services and income from banking services remain the largest contributors to the company's total revenue from core operations for the quarter.

Revenues from depository services rose 20% YoY to ₹204.14 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹169.13 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

While the revenues from banking services operations recorded a 7.2% jump to ₹176.55 crore in the same period, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹164.58 crore a year ago.

NSDL share price trend NSDL shares closed 1.38% lower at ₹1,000.15 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,014.15 at the previous market close, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company announced the Q3 results 2026 date during the market operating hours on 20 January 2026.

Shares of NSDL have lost 23% since their listing on the Indian stock market in August 2025. The company's shares are down 6.11% in the last one-month period, and are trading 3.92% lower in the last five market sessions on BSE.

BSE data shows that the NSDL shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,425 on 11 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹880 as of 6 August 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹20,003 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

