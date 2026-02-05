NSDL glitch stalls settlements for second day, leaving investors without shares or funds
Summary
A network connectivity failure at the country’s largest depository has disrupted T+1 settlements, triggering mismatches in broker pay-ins and delaying payouts of securities and cash.
MUMBAI: Settlement disruptions hit investors for a second consecutive day on Thursday as operations at National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) remained suspended because of a technical glitch.
