HDFC Bank unlocks massive gains ahead of NSDL IPO, fuels retail frenzy in unlisted market
- HDFC Bank exited part of its NSDL stake ahead of the central securities depository’s ₹4,012 crore IPO, unlocking potentially huge returns and meeting rising retail demand in the unlisted market.
Retail appetite for shares of National Securities Depository Ltd in the unlisted market over the past year was met in a significant way by HDFC Bank Ltd, one of the top six selling shareholders in NSDL’s ₹4,011.6 crore initial public offering. The IPO, a pure offer for sale, will open on 30 July.