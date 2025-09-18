NSDL, Mazagon Dock, to NALCO and Bharat Dynamics: Over 100 companies to turn ex-dividend on September 19

Over 100 companies has announced their record date for dividend payout for Friday, September 19, 2025, with several prominent PSUs and private firms announcing shareholder rewards. Some of the key names that will turn ex-dividend tomorrow are National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ambika Cotton Mills, and LT Foods.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on September 19. The ex-dividend date marks when a stock begins trading without entitlement to the declared dividend. To be eligible, investors must buy shares before this date — in this case, on or before September 18, 2025. The record date, which for most of these companies falls on September 19, determines the final list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify.

PSU Dividends in Focus Several public sector enterprises are in the spotlight. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has declared a final dividend of ₹2.71 per share, amounting to a payout of ₹109 crore. NALCO will distribute ₹2.50 per share, while Bharat Dynamics has declared ₹0.65 per share. Moil Ltd will reward shareholders with ₹1.61 per share. Newly-listed NSDL has also proposed a dividend of ₹2 per equity share, which is likely to be credited by October 28 once approved.

Private Sector Highlights Outside of PSUs, Southern Gas and Victoria Mills lead with hefty rewards, each declaring ₹50 per share as final dividends. Ambika Cotton Mills has announced ₹37 per share, though its record date falls a day later on September 20. Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared a final dividend of ₹28 per share, also with a September 19 record date.

Other notable companies rewarding shareholders include Bajaj Healthcare, Balu Forge Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, PG Electroplast, and Sansera Engineering.

Dividends remain a key tool for companies to distribute profits and reward investors, typically announced as interim, final, or special payouts. For investors, these distributions not only enhance returns but also reflect the financial strength and shareholder commitment of the company.

Here's the full list 3B BlackBio Dx: Final Dividend of ₹4

Agribio Spirits: Final Dividend of ₹0.25

Alphageo (India): Final Dividend of ₹8

Ambika Cotton Mills: Final Dividend of ₹37

Ansal Buildwell: Final Dividend of ₹1

Apex Frozen Foods: Final Dividend of ₹2

Aries Agro: Final Dividend of ₹1.20

Arihant Capital Markets: Dividend of ₹0.50

Arihant Superstructures: Final Dividend of ₹1.50

Asian Energy Services: Final Dividend of ₹1

ASM Technologies: Final Dividend of ₹3

AuSom Enterprise: Final Dividend of ₹1

Autoriders International: Final Dividend of ₹1

Bajaj Healthcare: Final Dividend of ₹1

Balu Forge Industries: Final Dividend of ₹0.15

BCL Industries: Final Dividend of ₹0.26

Bharat Dynamics: Final Dividend of ₹0.65

Bharat Parenterals: Final Dividend of ₹1

Blue Jet Healthcare: Final Dividend of ₹1.20

CG Vak Software & Exports: Final Dividend of ₹1

Capital India Finance: Final Dividend of ₹0.02

Coastal Corporation: Dividend of ₹0.22

Competent Automobiles Company: Final Dividend of ₹1

Coral Laboratories: Final Dividend of ₹1.50

Deepak Builders and Engineers India: Final Dividend of ₹1

Delton Cables: Final Dividend of ₹2

Denis Chem Lab: Final Dividend of ₹1.50

EMS: Final Dividend of ₹1.50

Ester Industries: Final Dividend of ₹0.60

Filatex India: Final Dividend of ₹0.25

Fluidomat: Final Dividend of ₹7.50

Ganesha Ecosphere: Final Dividend of ₹3

Genus Power Infrastructures: Final Dividend of ₹2.45

Goldiam International: Final Dividend of ₹1

GTPL Hathway: Dividend of ₹2

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Final Dividend of ₹15.80

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Final Dividend of ₹28

Himatsingka Seide: Final Dividend of ₹0.25

Hindustan Tin Works: Final Dividend of ₹0.80

Hi-Tech Pipes: Final Dividend of ₹0.0250

Jyoti Resins: Final Dividend of ₹9

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Final Dividend of ₹2.71

MOIL: Dividend of ₹1.61

National Aluminium Company (NALCO): Final Dividend of ₹2.50

National Securities Depository (NSDL): Dividend of ₹2

NLC India: Final dividend of ₹1.50

Olectra Greentech: Dividend ₹0.40

PG Electroplast: Dividend of ₹0.25

Southern Gas: Final Dividend of ₹50

Vinati Organics: Dividend of ₹7.50

Victoria Mills: Final Dividend of ₹50

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.