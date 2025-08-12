NSDL Q1 Results: Depository posts 15% YoY jump in Q1 PAT to ₹90 crore in first earnings announcement after listing

NSDL Q1 Results: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) posted a growth in consolidated net profit of 15.16% year-on-year (YoY) for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) on Tuesday, August 12, post market trading hours.

NSDL's Q1 consolidated profit stood at ₹89.63 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, as against ₹77.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the consolidated revenue saw a 7.5% YoY decline in revenue from operations to ₹312.03 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹337.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter under review, total expenses slipped by 14% YoY to ₹228.03 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.