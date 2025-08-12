Subscribe

NSDL Q1 Results: Depository posts 15% YoY jump in Q1 PAT to ₹90 crore in first earnings announcement after listing

NSDL Q1 Results: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) posted a growth in consolidated net profit of 15.16% year-on-year (YoY) for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) on Tuesday, August 12, post market trading hours.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Aug 2025, 06:09 PM IST
NSDL's Q1 consolidated profit stood at 89.63 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, as against 77.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the consolidated revenue saw a 7.5% YoY decline in revenue from operations to 312.03 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 337.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter under review, total expenses slipped by 14% YoY to 228.03 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
