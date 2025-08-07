NSDL share price breaks above ₹1,000 apiece, rises 35% over IPO price in two days

NSDL share price: Shares of newly-listed National Securities Depository rallied a whopping 16% in the intraday deals on Thursday, August 6, a day after its stock market debut. The rise in NSDL stock not just powered past the ₹1000 mark but also delivered its initial public offer (IPO) investors a sweet 35% return on their investment in just two days.

NSDL IPO shares listed on the BSE on Wednesday, August 5, at a premium of 10% at ₹880, and settled 17% higher above the issue price of ₹800.

In today's trading session, NSDL share price opened at ₹934.95, slightly below the last closing price of ₹936. However, it soon jumped to the day's high of ₹1087.90, defying the weak Indian stock market trend, and recording an upside of 16%.

As of 1.30 pm, there were buy orders for 16 lakh NSDL shares on the BSE and sell orders for 12.5 lakh shares.

How to trade NSDL stock now? NSDL is the largest depository in India, which manages over ₹200 lakh crore worth of securities in demat form and holds a dominant 85% market share.

"Given its position at the heart of India’s financial ecosystem, NSDL is well-poised to benefit from the country’s growing retail investor base, which has surged by 55% in the last two years. Moreover, the government's push for digital financial services offers a strong tailwind for NSDL's growth, positioning the company for long-term expansion," said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

While NSDL’s long-term growth prospects are compelling, investors should be cautious of short-term volatility, particularly given its post-IPO price movement, Dasani said. He advised long-term investors to hold the stock, but added that for short-term investors, waiting for potential corrections could provide an opportunity to enter at a more attractive valuation.

NSDL IPO sees strong bids! NSDL IPO has seen a healthy 41 times bids. The retail investor segment was subscribed 7.73 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota saw a subscription rate of 34.98 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 103.97 times. The employee segment witnessed a subscription rate of 15.42 times.

The public offering of the depository consists solely of a sale offer (OFS) for 5.01 crore shares, with the sellers including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).