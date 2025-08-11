NSDL share price jumps another 10%, delivers 78% return to IPO investors in just four sessions. Do you own?

NSDL share price: Shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) have been in an uptrend since their stock market debut last week on August 6. NSDL share price jumped another 9.6% in intraday trade today, August 11, to a fresh high, extending its gains to the fourth straight session. During this period, it has offered investors a whopping 78% return on their bet on its initial public offering (IPO).