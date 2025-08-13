NSDL share price slumps 5% after posting Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

National Securities Depository (NSDL) share price dropped nearly 5.54 per cent to ₹1,227 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on June 31, 2025.

NSDL share price has rallied over 24.48 per cent since its listing on August 6, 2025.

NSDL Q1 results 2025 NSDL announced its results after market hours on August 12, reporting a net profit of ₹89.63 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up over 15 per cent from ₹77.82 crore in the same period last year.

The newly listed company achieved this growth alongside a more than 14% year-on-year decline in expenses, which fell to ₹228 crore during the April–June quarter.

However, revenue from operations slipped 7.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹312 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹337 crore in Q1 FY25, and also dropped over 14% sequentially from ₹364 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, NSDL’s earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹4.48 in the quarter under review.

NSDL shares made a strong debut on the stock market on August 6, opening at ₹880 apiece on the BSE — a 10% premium over the IPO price.

“ We remain constructive on NSDL, given its leadership in the institutional depository segment and its significant role in offering custodial and depository services to mutual funds, insurers, banks, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). With a robust market position, steady revenue visibility, and reasonable valuations, we recommend a HOLD for investors who received allotments, keeping a long-term view in mind. For those who did not receive an allotment, it would be prudent to await a market dip before considering fresh entry, especially amid prevailing market volatility,” said Gaurav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk.