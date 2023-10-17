NSE active clients rise to 33.4 million in Sept 2023; daily turnover swells to ₹335 trillion: Motilal Oswal
Groww surpasses Zerodha with most active NSE clients. September sees rise in new Demat accounts and active NSE users. Angel One sees significant increase in daily orders: Motilal Oswal Financial Services
In its most recent report, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that although September ended with flat growth, the Nifty-50 increased by 800 points in the first two weeks. Due to the month-long volatility, the total average daily turnover (ADTO) volume increased 9% month-on-month (MoM) to ₹335 trillion, with strong support from F&O ADTO (up 9% MoM) and ongoing growth in cash ADTO (up 8% MoM).
