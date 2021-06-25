Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NSE adds Aditya Birla Fashion, 3 other stocks in F&O segment from July series

NSE adds Aditya Birla Fashion, 3 other stocks in F&O segment from July series

Premium
The National Stock Exchange
1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Livemint

  • The latest additions take the total list to 160 stocks that have their derivatives contracts trading on NSE.

Four new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts have started trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today as earlier this month the stock exchange had announced that it will add four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

Four new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts have started trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today as earlier this month the stock exchange had announced that it will add four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

The futures and options contracts on 4 additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, it had said.

The futures and options contracts on 4 additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, it had said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In another circular on Thursday the exchange said that members are requested to note the market lot and quantity freeze for the below security as follows:

View Full Image
Source: NSE
Click on the image to enlarge

The latest additions take the total list to 160 stocks that have their derivatives contracts trading on the NSE.

These changes will be effective from June 25, 2021, the first day of July series, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of June 2021, NSE had said in a circular on June 3.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex trades marginally higher, Dow futures up by 88 points

Premium

Mutual fund 'dividend' is a misnomer. And tax-inefficient, too

Premium

Coronavirus Delta Plus variant: Time to worry?

Premium

Why did Mukesh Ambani’s mega announcements leave investors cold?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!