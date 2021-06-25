NSE adds Aditya Birla Fashion, 3 other stocks in F&O segment from July series

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts have started trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today as earlier this month the stock exchange had announced that it will add four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

The futures and options contracts on 4 additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, it had said.

The futures and options contracts on 4 additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, it had said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In another circular on Thursday the exchange said that members are requested to note the market lot and quantity freeze for the below security as follows:

View Full Image Source: NSE Click on the image to enlarge

The latest additions take the total list to 160 stocks that have their derivatives contracts trading on the NSE.

