To begin the trading of Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas, NSE on Wednesday signed a data licensing agreement with derivatives marketplace CME Group.

With this pact, National Stock Exchange (NSE) would be able to expand its NSE product offering and its overall commodity segment to list, trade and settle rupee denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts for Indian market participants.

To be able to launch the additional features of the contract, NSE has applied to seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

After the SEBI approval, NSE would be able to perform trading in futures of these two global benchmarks in Indian Rupees. The stock exchange also informed that the Nymex WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts come among the world's most traded commodity derivatives contracts seeking attention of investors across the globe.

"The Nymex WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts are amongst the world's most traded commodity derivatives contracts generating interest from across the globe," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said.

The agreement will help NSE in expanding its trading impression by broadening its energy basket. Moreover, these contracts will be beneficial for the Indian market participants to meet their price risk management activities. This will also help them in attaining their trading objectives.

(With agency inputs)

