NSE inks pact to trade WTI crude oil and natural gas
NSE and CME Group entered into an agreement to enable the trading of WTI crude oil and natural gas. After the SEBI approval, NSE will begin performing trading of these two benchmarks in Indian currency
To begin the trading of Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas, NSE on Wednesday signed a data licensing agreement with derivatives marketplace CME Group.
