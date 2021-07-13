The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced the inclusion of Astral and Strides Pharma Science in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 30 July 2021.

''..The futures and options contracts on following 2 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. July 30, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of July 2021,'' NSE said in a circular on July 12.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on July 29, 2021 through a separate circular, the exchange stated.

Shares of Astral Limited surged over 2% to ₹2,078.2 per share on the BSE while that of Strides Pharma was up 2.6% to ₹793 apiece in Tuesday's early deals.

Last month, NSE added 4 additional securities in futures and options contracts from July series - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, it had said.

