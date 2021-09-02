NSE asks trading members to this by month-end, or else..

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has asked its trading members to complete the Aadhar-PAN linking task by month-end in order as the deadline by the government to link the documents have now been extended to September 30, 2021. The stock exchange said that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by the deadline will be considered as invalid for the purpose of trading in stock market.

Further, NSE has also requested the trading members to bring the said requirement to the notice of their clients and also inform them that their trading rights will be affected adversely in case their PAN is not linked with Aadhar.

Further, NSE has also requested the trading members to bring the said requirement to the notice of their clients and also inform them that their trading rights will be affected adversely in case their PAN is not linked with Aadhar.

The government has made several extensions to the deadline to facilitate the linking of the two identity numbers. And, now the last date to link these documents is September 30. After the deadline ends, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would become inoperative.

NSE in a circular said that ".. the effective date of Aadhaar seeding (linkage of Aadhaar with PAN) was extended up to September 30, 2021. Hence, all trading members are requested to note that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar as specified in the said notification w.e.f. October 01, 2021 will be considered as invalid for the purpose of trading in stock market."

Members are requested to take note of the same and ensure compliance before the due date or any such date informed by the Government of India, the stock exchange added.

A PAN card is mandatory for opening a bank account and carrying out other financial transactions. Aadhaar is a 12 digit individual identification number issued by the UIDAI.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar card:

