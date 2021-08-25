NSE bans members from selling digital gold after Sebi flags concerns

The SCRR rules restrict all members from engaging, either as principal or employee, in any business, other than that of securities or commodity derivatives, except as a broker or agent, not involving any personal financial liability. Accordingly, NSE directed members not to carry out such activity and comply with the regulatory requirements at all times. "Members, currently engaging in the activity, shall cease to undertake all activities in this regard, within one month from the date of this circular during which necessary communications, regarding the discontinuation, shall be made to the respective clients," NSE said in a circular dated August 10.