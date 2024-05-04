NSE board recommends 4:1 bonus shares, ₹90 per share dividend. Declares strong Q4 results 2024
NSE is yet to declare record dates for the bonus shares and dividend
NSE dividend, bonus shares: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) board has recommended issuing bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio. The board also recommended a ₹90 per share dividend to the eligible shareholders of the company. NSE informed the Indian stock market exchanges about these developments while declaring its Q4 results 2024 on Friday. However, NSE is yet to declare record dates for the bonus shares and dividend. In Q4FY24, NSE reported a 20 percent YoY rise in profit to ₹2,488 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started