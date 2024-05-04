NSE dividend, bonus shares: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) board has recommended issuing bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio. The board also recommended a ₹90 per share dividend to the eligible shareholders of the company. NSE informed the Indian stock market exchanges about these developments while declaring its Q4 results 2024 on Friday. However, NSE is yet to declare record dates for the bonus shares and dividend. In Q4FY24, NSE reported a 20 percent YoY rise in profit to ₹2,488 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE dividend 2024 The NSE informed about the ₹90 per share proposal in a press statement, saying, "NSE Board has recommended a dividend of ₹90 per share (pre-bonus) for the year ending FY24 amounting to pay-out of ₹4,455 crores."

NSE bonus issue 2024 "NSE Board has recommended issue of 4 bonus shares for existing one share held, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators for an increase in authorised share capital." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE Q4 results 2024 NSE reported consolidated revenue from operations at ₹4,625 crores for Q4 FY24, up by 34% on a year-on-year basis. Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly include data centre & connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services.

NSE posted a net profit of ₹2,488 crores on a consolidated basis for Q4 FY24, up by 20% year-on-year. The net profit margins for Q4 FY24 stood at 49%. On a consolidated basis, earnings per share increased to ₹50.25 in Q4 FY24 from ₹41.72 in Q4 FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of ₹1,11,687 crores (up 127% YoY) while the equity futures reached an ADTV of ₹1,79,840 crores (up 60% YoY) and equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at ₹75,572 crores (up 27% YoY) for Q4 FY24.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a total operating income of ₹4,123 crores for Q4 FY24, showing a growth of 25% on a year-on-year basis, which was ₹3,295 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.

NSE, in FY24, made an additional contribution of ₹1,741 crore, and NCL made an additional contribution of ₹1,400 crore to augment the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund corpus from the current level to ₹10,000 crore as desired by SEBI. The core SGF corpus as of March 31, 2024, is ₹8,819 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

