NSE, BSE grant allotment of preferential shares of this multibagger defence stock to non-promoters

Apollo Micro Systems has received approval for a preferential allotment of 11,696 equity shares, each valued at Re 1. The shares will be listed for trading on March 19, 2026, with a lock-in period until September 19, 2026, ensuring existing shareholder rights remain intact.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Mar 2026, 01:32 PM IST
NSE, BSE grant allotment of preferential shares of this multibagger defence stock to non-promoters
NSE, BSE grant allotment of preferential shares of this multibagger defence stock to non-promoters

Apollo Micro Systems has announced the approval of a new allotment of equity shares that will be issued on a preferential basis for trading to non-promoters following the conversion of warrants.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have granted their approval. According to the official announcement, a total of 11,696 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1, have been authorized for listing.

The newly issued shares have been listed and are authorized for trading starting March 19, 2026, and can be traded under the company's existing trading symbol.

The shares were issued at a price of 114 each, which includes a premium, and they rank equally with the existing equity shares of the company. This signifies that they possess the same rights regarding dividends, voting, and other shareholder advantages, guaranteeing that existing investors do not experience any reduction in their rights.

However, there is a lock-in period for the allotted shares that extends until September 19, 2026. As per the regulations governing preferential allotments, shareholders who obtained these shares are prohibited from selling or transferring them on the open market throughout this duration.

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Apollo Micro Systems - Q3 results

Apollo Micro Systems reported decent performance in the third quarter of FY26, highlighted by a substantial 70% increase in revenue from operations compared to the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), excluding other income, increased by 33% year-on-year, while Profit After Tax (PAT) experienced a solid 25% growth for the same time frame.

The company has consistently shown strong compounded growth, achieving a 29% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue and a 35% CAGR in both PAT and EBITDA (excluding other income) from FY21 to FY25.

By FY25, Apollo Micro Systems boasted a significant order backlog amounting to 1,305 crore, which is more than 2.3 times its revenue of 562.1 crore for FY25, indicating strong revenue prospects for the future.

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Apollo Micro Systems share price today

Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at 200.60 apiece, the stock touched an intraday low of 196.80 per share, and an intraday high of 203.15 apiece. Apollo Micro Systems share price fell by more than 4% today; however, over the last two years, the stock has transformed into a multibagger, recording a gain of 104.35%. Furthermore, in the last five years, it has increased by 1907.55%.

According to Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the stock has been forming lower top lower bottom and is thus in a short term downtrend. The immediate support for the stock is placed around 190 followed by 164.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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