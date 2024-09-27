NSE, BSE revise transaction fees effective from October 1; details here

NSE, BSE revises transaction fees effective from October 1

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on Friday, revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to 3,250 per crore of premium turnover. The revised rate will take effect from Tuesday, October 1.

Meanwhile, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment will remain unchanged. For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE imposes a transaction fee of 500 per crore of premium turnover value. There is no transaction fee for index and stock futures.

The NSE also introduced new transaction charges across various segments. In the cash market, a fee of 2.97 will be applied per lakh of traded value on each side, while in equity futures, the charge will be 1.73 per lakh of traded value on each side.

For equity options, the transaction fee will be 35.03 per lakh of premium value on both sides. For NSE currency futures, the fee will be 0.35 per lakh of traded value on each side. For currency options and interest rate options, the charge will be 31.10 per lakh of premium value on both sides.

The changes in the fee structure were implemented following a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 1, 2024, regarding the charges imposed by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). The circular instructed MIIs to adopt a uniform and equal charge structure for all members, replacing the current volume-based slab structure.

Additionally, Sebi mandated that the charges recovered by trading members from their end clients must be "True to Label," meaning the amount collected from clients should exactly match the amount paid by the trading members to the MIIs.

