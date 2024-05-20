NSE, BSE shut today on account of Lok Sabha Elections
NSE and BSE closed on May 20 due to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai; MCX open from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55; Banks in Belapur and Mumbai also closed; Stock market to resume on May 21 at 9:15 IST after pre-opening session at 9:00 IST.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will be closed today, Monday, May 20, according to with the BSE's market holiday calendar, due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. All of the sections, including the SLB, derivative, and equity sections, will be closed today.
