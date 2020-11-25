NSE, BSE terminate Karvy’s membership

“All members are hereby informed that Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from membership of the exchange under rules 1 and 2 of chapter IV of the NSEIL rules and has been declared as a defaulter under provision 1 (a) of chapter XII of exchange bye-laws w.e.f. 23 November 2020, after the close of market hours," National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) said in a circular issued late on Monday.