The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special pre-market session on July 20 for Reliance Industries Ltd on account of demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also announced that Jio Financial will be added to 18 of the S&P BSE indices, including the S&P BSE Sensex, starting July 20 for a period of three days - on account of Reliance Industries being a part of the special pre-open session. After three days, it will be dropped from all the S&P BSE indices at the last traded price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}