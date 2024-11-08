Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra

  • Stock market holiday: In the wake of the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, trading activity at the BSE and the NSE will remain closed on November 20

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Nov 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE will remain closed on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE will remain closed on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra(Mint)

Stock market holiday: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Hence, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment. 

Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will remain suspended in the Indian stock market. Trading will also remain suspended in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. This means there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and the NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on November 20, 2024.

Also Read: Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex extend slide to 2nd day; mid and smallcaps face heavy selling pressure

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market was closed on November 1, 2024 on account of Diwali. The special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on November 1 between 6:00-7:10 pm to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar. 

The market will also be closed on November 15 for trading activity on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. In December 2024, there will be one stock market holiday, which will fall on Christmas, December 25.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra on October 15, 2024. According to the polling schedule, voters from Maharashtra will cast their ballots in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on November 23.

Also Read: Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, GHCL among four stock picks by StoxBox for near to mid-term amid market volatility

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s current term ends on November 26. The state will witness a two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

47,987.80
03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
2882.3 (6.39%)

National Aluminium Company share price

238.70
03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
0.15 (0.06%)

Federal Bank share price

206.05
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
0.05 (0.02%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,409.05
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-15.55 (-0.21%)
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,485.00910.00
    Chennai
    79,491.00910.00
    Delhi
    79,643.00910.00
    Kolkata
    79,495.00910.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.