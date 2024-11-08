Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra

Stock market holiday: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Hence, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will remain suspended in the Indian stock market. Trading will also remain suspended in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. This means there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and the NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on November 20, 2024.

Stock market holidays in 2024 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market was closed on November 1, 2024 on account of Diwali. The special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on November 1 between 6:00-7:10 pm to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar.

The market will also be closed on November 15 for trading activity on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. In December 2024, there will be one stock market holiday, which will fall on Christmas, December 25.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra on October 15, 2024. According to the polling schedule, voters from Maharashtra will cast their ballots in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on November 23.