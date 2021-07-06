The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday issued a clarification on a freak trade that occurred on 5 July, which zoomed the price of Nifty Futures contract to 16,546.

Here is what NSE said:

"We would like to clarify that on July 5, 2021 at the time of market opening, a trading member’s dealer placed a manual buy order for Nifty Near Month Futures in the first few seconds upon opening of the market at a price which was significantly higher than prevailing price in the market. Since the order was within the operating range, the order matched with existing sell orders in the order book and two trades got executed at a price within the trade execution range," NSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moreover, there were some orders that were received from other members at prices similar to the mentioned order and orders which were within the trade execution range were executed.

Meanwhile, NSE has sought an explanation from the broker as to why it placed orders at a price much higher than prevailing price, which has misled the market.

"We would like to reiterate that the exchange systems functioned normally and all orders were executed as per the operating and trade execution ranges as prescribed," the clarification added.

The Nifty Futures contract on Monday settled at 15,858 and on Tuesday it ended at 15,837, while the Nifty spot price last closed at 15,818.25.

