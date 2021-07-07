Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NSE clarifies on Nifty futures trade anomaly

NSE clarifies on Nifty futures trade anomaly

Premium
National Stock Exchange (NSE) has clarified about certain Nifty futures trades that were higher than prevailing price on Monday.
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • NSE said that it has sought an explanation from the member who had placed an order at a price higher than prevailing price in the market which could have misled the market

MUMBAI: National Stock Exchange (NSE) has clarified about certain Nifty futures trades that were higher than prevailing price on Monday. In a press statement, NSE said that it has sought an explanation from the member who had placed an order at a price higher than prevailing price in the market which could have misled the market.

MUMBAI: National Stock Exchange (NSE) has clarified about certain Nifty futures trades that were higher than prevailing price on Monday. In a press statement, NSE said that it has sought an explanation from the member who had placed an order at a price higher than prevailing price in the market which could have misled the market.

“We would like to clarify that on 5 July 2021 at the time of market opening, a trading member’s dealer placed a manual buy order for Nifty Near Month Futures in the first few seconds upon opening of the market at a price which was significantly higher than prevailing price in the market," NSE said.

“We would like to clarify that on 5 July 2021 at the time of market opening, a trading member’s dealer placed a manual buy order for Nifty Near Month Futures in the first few seconds upon opening of the market at a price which was significantly higher than prevailing price in the market," NSE said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Since the order was within the operating range, the order matched with existing sell orders in the order book and two trades got executed at a price within the trade execution range, it said. The dealer subsequently cancelled the remaining order. In the meanwhile, there were some orders that were received from other members at prices similar to the above mentioned order and orders which were within the trade execution range were executed.

An explanation has been sought from the member as to why the order was placed at a price higher than prevailing price in the market which could have misled the market.

“We would like to reiterate that the exchange systems functioned normally, and all orders were executed as per the operating and trade execution ranges as prescribed," NSE added in the press statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Is IIFL Home Finance’s NCD a good option for investors?

Premium

Lenders in talks with India’s vaccine makers to expand capacity

Premium

Banks  worry as Future Group asset sale stalls

Premium

Why Sebi is strengthening independent directors

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!