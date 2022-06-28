NSE co-location probe unearths yet another malpractice3 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 12:02 AM IST
The malpractice involved firing a barrage of algorithmic orders, many more than they are allowed to, to crowd out orders of rival brokerages.
MUMBAI : Investigations into the co-location scandal at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have unearthed a new facet of market manipulation by high-frequency traders. The malpractice involved firing a barrage of algorithmic orders, many more than they are allowed to, to crowd out orders of rival brokerages.