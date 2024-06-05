NSE creates world record of handling 1,971 crore transaction in single day
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback on Wednesday, surging over 3 percent each after suffering significant losses in the previous session due to below-expectation Lok Sabha poll results.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) made a world record by processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, according to its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.
