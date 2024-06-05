NSE creates world record of handling 1,971 crore transaction in single day

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback on Wednesday, surging over 3 percent each after suffering significant losses in the previous session due to below-expectation Lok Sabha poll results.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) made a world record by processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, according to its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

"@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5, 2024, in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day - 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," Chauhan said on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Recovering from Tuesday's downturn, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points, or 3.20 percent, to close at 74,382.24, driven by value buying in banking, auto, and oil shares. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty climbed 735.85 points, or 3.36 percent, to 22,620.35.

Despite the NDA securing a comfortable majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha with over 272 seats, the BJP fell short of the magic number for the first time since 2014, relying heavily on its allies for government formation. The Election Commission announced that the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress secured 99.

NSE delivered a strong performance in the January-March quarter of the 2023–24 financial year, reporting a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, which reached ₹2,488 crore. Operating revenues also saw significant growth, rising by 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,625 crore.

In terms of trading volumes, cash markets saw an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of ₹1,11,687 crore (up 127 per cent YoY), while equity futures reached an ADTV of ₹1,79,840 crore (up 60 per cent YoY), and equity options (premium value) ADTV stood at ₹75,572 crore (up 27 per cent YoY) for the quarter ending March 2024.

