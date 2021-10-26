The unique registered investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has crossed 5 crore count (unique PANs).

While the journey from 3 crores registered investors to 4 crore registered investors took about 15 months, the last 1 crore investor registrations took less than 7 months.

Total number of client codes registered with the exchange stand at 8.86 crore (clients could register with more than one trading member).

The total Demat accounts in India held with the 2 depositories together are at around 7.02 crore which include multiple Demat accounts held by a single investor having a unique PAN.

An investor can have more than one Demat account / trading account with different depository participants and trading members which are linked to a single PAN.

"The milestone achieved today is the culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders to provide a bouquet of products, simplified client onboarding processes, investor education and awareness. I am sure with the focused efforts of all stakeholders; we should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years," said Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO of NSE.

The journey from 4 crore unique investors to 5 crores unique investors took about 203 days, with north Indian states contributing to 36% of new investor registrations, followed by Western India with 31%, Southern India states and Eastern India states accounting for 20% and 13% of new investor registrations respectively.

At the state level, Maharashtra contributed 17% followed by Uttar Pradesh with 10% and Gujarat with 7% of new investor registrations. The top 10 states accounted for 71% of new investor registrations.

