How will NSE's 1% reduction on cash equity, derivates transaction charges benefit retail investors?
According to market experts, the NSE's move could potentially drive up volumes, especially at a time when stock markets are hitting record highs, with high volumes in stock options trading drawing a large number of retail investors.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that its board has approved a one per cent reduction in overall transaction charges across cash equity and equity derivatives segments and products with effect from April 1, 2024. The domestic stock exchange said the reduction is expected to have an overall impact of around ₹130 crore per annum on the company's revenue from transaction charges.
