Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha had earlier informed of the issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members on Monday. Though, it later said that the brokerage has started receiving live data from the stock exchange.

“We have started receiving live data from NSE. To confirm, you can check the Last Trade time (LTT) in the market watch before placing orders," Zerodha said in a tweet.

Another brokerage ICICI Securities also confirmed that NSE feeds have started working fine and orders are getting executed in both the exchanges. “You may look at order book depth and last traded time at the exchange before placing orders," it said in a tweet.

NSE also clarified that trading in all segments is functioning normally. “However, NIFTY and BANKNIFTY indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the exchange added.

Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, NIFTY and BANKNIFTY indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) March 7, 2022

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 3% in Monday's opening trade tracking weak global markets and elevated oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Extending its downtrend for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex slumped over 1,600 points while Nifty slipped below 16,000 level.

Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears. Meanwhile, the rupee fell to all-time low of 76.96 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹7,631 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.