The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that its board it the meeting held on Friday, May 6, 2022 recommended a final dividend of ₹42 per equity share along with considering and approving the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022.

"The board has inter-alia recommended a final dividend of 4200% i.e., ₹42/- per equity share of Re 1/- each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved, by Shareholders in the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30th day from the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM)," NSE said in a statement on the outcome of its board meeting.

Further, the board of directors of the company have also shortlisted the names for the post of Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In March, the stock exchange invited applications for the post of MD & CEO as current MD & CEO Vikram Limaye will be completing his term in June this year. The last date for applying for the role was 25 March, 2022.

Limaye is a chartered accountant (CA) and his appointment came in 2017 after NSE witnessed some high-profile exits at the top management level.