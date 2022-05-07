NSE declares dividend of 42, shortlists names for new MD & CEO

"The board has inter-alia recommended a final dividend of 4200% i.e., ₹42/- per equity share of Re 1/- each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved, by Shareholders in the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30th day from the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM)," NSE said in a statement on the outcome of its board meeting.