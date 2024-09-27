The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, September 27 deferred the implementation of same-day transaction settlement or T+0 rolling settlement cycle in the capital market segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Trading in T+0 rolling settlement cycle in Capital Market segment Go LIVE deferred. This is in reference to Exchange circular NSE/CMTR/63154 dated July 31, 2024, regarding trading in T+0 rolling settlement in the capital market," NSE said in a circular on September 27.

NSE further said that the aforesaid circular has been deferred until further notice and the revised date shall be communicated via a separate circular. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The T+0 settlement cycle allows trades to be settled on the same day they occur. Herein, the transfer of shares to the buyer's account and funds deposited in the seller's account happen on the same day of the trade.

The T+0 mechanism was introduced in March 2024 alongside the standard T+1 system.

In a separate circular, the exchange also announced that it will conduct mock trading sessions for the capital market segment and futures and options (F&O) segment from its disaster recovery (DR) site on September 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE will conduct a live trading from the disaster recovery site from September 30 to October 1 as per normal market timings.

“Members are requested to note that the Exchange Contingency Tests shall be carried out between 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM for mock trading on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Members are requested to plan their activities accordingly," NSE said.