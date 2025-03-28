NSE defers plan to revise weekly F&O expiry to Monday. Here’s why

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a circular dated March 27, said it has deferred its decision to revise the weekly futures and options (F&O) expiry day to Monday. This decision comes after a consultation paper from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The circular was posted on the official NSE website and addressed to all members from the F&O department, the document showed.

What Did The NSE Circular Say About Weekly Expiry Day? According to the NSE circular, titled as “Revision in Expiry Day of Index and Stock Derivatives Contracts – Update”, it has reversed a previous circular released on March 04, 2025 regarding the captioned subject.

“Members are required to note that the implementation of this circular (mentioned above) is deferred until further notice,” the statement said.

Why is NSE Deferring its Decision on Weekly Expiry? The decision to defer comes “… in view of SEBI consultation paper dated March 27, 2025 on ‘Final Settlement Day (Expiry Day) for Equity Derivatives’.”

What Did the SEBI Consultation Paper Say? SEBI's consultation paper, also issued on March 27, has proposed keeping the expiry of all equity derivative contracts either on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Further, it states requirement for all exchanges to seek SEBI's approval before changing their contract expiry day or settlement dates.

What Was NSE's Now Deferred Plan? Notably, at present, all the NSE contracts have their expiry on Thursdays. BSE on the other hand, has its weekly F&O expiry on Tuesday (shifted from earlier Friday schedule).

Earlier in March, NSE said that effective from April 4, 2025, it would shift the expiry date for Nifty index weekly derivative contracts from Thursdays to Mondays. This was scheduled to also apply to Nifty's monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts.

On March 10, NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said, “Whatever was the SEBI's perspective of reducing daily expiry, I don't think is going to be met if we continue to have multiple expiries on different days. So, for me, if you want to really remove that, you need to have one single day, whichever way.”