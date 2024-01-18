NSE remains world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 for fifth straight year
Continuing its dominance among peers for five years, the National Stock Exchange of India emerged as the world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 by number of contracts traded. In additon to this, it ranked 3rd on the in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book).
