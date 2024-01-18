 NSE remains world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 for fifth straight year | Mint
NSE remains world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 for fifth straight year
Breaking News

NSE remains world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 for fifth straight year

 Livemint

NSE emerges as world's largest derivative exchange in 2023

NSE has emerged as the largest derivative exchange in 2023.Premium
NSE has emerged as the largest derivative exchange in 2023.

Continuing its dominance among peers for five years, the National Stock Exchange of India emerged as the world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 by number of contracts traded. In additon to this, it ranked 3rd on the in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book).

“NSE Group (National Stock Exchange of India and NSE International Exchange) has once again emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange group in calendar year 2023 by number of contracts traded based on statistics published by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body," said the stock exchange in its release on Thursday.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 05:32 PM IST
