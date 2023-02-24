NSE excludes Zee Entertainment from F&O segment post insolvency
No contracts shall be available for trading from April 28, 2023, said NSE circular.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said that it has removed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) from the futures and options (F&O) segment. This comes after NCLT admits insolvency plea filed by IndusInd Bank against the company.
