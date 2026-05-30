NSE extends F&O trading window following new cash market closing auction – Check new timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to alter its equity derivatives trading schedule, pushing back the standard closing time for futures and options (F&O) contracts by 10 minutes starting August 3, 2026. This adjustment follows the implementation of a new Closing Auction Session (CAS) within the equity cash market.

An official circular from the NSE notes that the standard closing bell for the equity derivatives segment will shift from 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm. Meanwhile, the deadline for trade modifications will remain locked at 4:15 pm.

This strategic shift is designed to sync derivatives trading with the cash market's fresh Closing Auction Session. Operating between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, this cash session will establish the formal closing price for underlying equities.

With this updated system in place, F&O market participants gain an extra 10 minutes following the launch of the cash auction. This window allows traders to hedge risk, rebalance portfolios, or close out positions as real-time price discovery unfolds in the cash segment.

Market experts anticipate the extension will mitigate volatility surrounding end-of-day valuations, enabling market participants to more effectively oversee exposures tied to final cash market settlements.

Conversely, morning schedules remain untouched; there will be no alterations to the pre-open session timeline, the pre-open conclusion, or the standard opening bell for derivatives.

Furthermore, the NSE clarified that the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) calculation window for derivative contract settlement will preserve its 30-minute duration. However, the calculation interval will migrate to track trades filled between 3:10 pm and 3:40 pm, replacing the historical 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm timeframe.

To ensure smooth operations, the NSE will transmit automated alerts via NEAT trading terminals when the Closing Auction Session begins. These notifications will alert brokerage members that operating price bands for stock futures are being recalibrated, and any pending orders violating the new thresholds face cancellation under exchange protocols.

The exchange confirmed the revised timelines will go live on 3 August, prompting member firms to upgrade their trading systems and contract files ahead of the launch.

F&O contracts on focused IT Index In a recent market expansion, the BSE introduced futures and options trading on its BSE Focused IT Index, establishing itself as the sole domestic stock exchange to provide derivatives tied specifically to an information technology benchmark.

The underlying BSE Focused IT Index tracks 14 prominent domestic tech corporations, functioning as a concentrated indicator for India’s technology arena, according to an official announcement by the bourse.

Timed to align with National Technology Day, the product rollout intends to equip market participants with a novel instrument for hedging, speculation, and risk mitigation within a sector highly susceptible to international macroeconomic shifts, foreign exchange volatility, and accelerating technological disruptions.

The derivative product's debut session witnessed active engagement from 172 trading members, yielding an initial trading volume of ₹148 crore.

BSE data indicates that information technology enterprises constitute roughly 6 percent of the aggregate market capitalization of all entities listed on the platform. The broader sector encompasses over 250 publicly traded corporations and commands an estimated 6 percent share of total foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) allocated to Indian equities.

Furthermore, the exchange highlighted that 17 passive investment vehicles across the country presently mirror IT-centric indices, emphasizing the segment's expanding footprint among both retail and institutional asset managers.