NEW DELHI : The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday extended the market trade hours for interest rate derivatives to 5pm. The change in timing will come into effect from 23 February onwards, the circular issued by the bourse said.

Currently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes which starts at 9am in morning and ends at 3:30pm. The move aims at converge the trading window of interest rate derivatives with underlying market timings, the NSE circular said.

There will be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts, the circular said. All existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond 23 February 2023, and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day.

There shall be no change in final settlement price computation mechanism. It will be calculated based on last 2 hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of 5 trades, the circular added.