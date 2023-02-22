Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5pm
Back

NEW DELHI : The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday extended the market trade hours for interest rate derivatives to 5pm. The change in timing will come into effect from 23 February onwards, the circular issued by the bourse said.

Currently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes which starts at 9am in morning and ends at 3:30pm. The move aims at converge the trading window of interest rate derivatives with underlying market timings, the NSE circular said.

There will be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts, the circular said. All existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond 23 February 2023, and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day.

There shall be no change in final settlement price computation mechanism. It will be calculated based on last 2 hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of 5 trades, the circular added.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x