NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5pm
The move aims at converge the trading window of interest rate derivatives with underlying market timings. The change in timing will come into effect from 23 Feb onwards, the NSE circular said
NEW DELHI : The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday extended the market trade hours for interest rate derivatives to 5pm. The change in timing will come into effect from 23 February onwards, the circular issued by the bourse said.
