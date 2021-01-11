NSE F&O contract on Nifty Financial Services index sees 1.4 lakh volume on Day 1

311 trading members across the country participated in the index derivatives. The trading members involved in the execution of the first trades are East India Securities Ltd., Marwadi Shares & Finance Limited and Zerodha Broking Limited. The near week futures contract last traded price was at a premium of 37 basis points to the closing Nifty Financial Services index value while the near monthly futures contract last traded price was at a premium of 49 basis points to the Nifty Financial Services closing index value.