NSE F&O expiry shifts to Tuesday, BSE to Thursday from September 1. Details here

NSE has revised the expiry day for its weekly and monthly derivatives contracts to Tuesday, while the BSE announced that its contracts will expire on Thursdays starting September 1, as per separate circulars issued by both exchanges.

The expiry day for derivatives contracts will remain unchanged on both exchanges for existing contracts, with the exception of long-dated index options.

NSE, BSE new F&O expiry days The NSE will shift the expiry day for index and stock derivatives from Thursday to Tuesday. Starting September 1, all monthly contracts will expire on the last Tuesday of each month. However, contracts that expire on or before August 31 will continue to follow the Thursday expiry schedule.

“ SEBI has agreed to the Expiry Day proposed by NSE i.e. Tuesday. Since there would be a change in the expiry day of derivatives contracts from the present (Thursday), following additional points need to be adhered to for smooth transition,” NSE said in a circular.

BSE is shifting the expiry day for its derivatives contracts from Tuesday to Thursday. Starting September 1, monthly contracts will now expire on the last Thursday of each month. However, contracts scheduled to expire on or before August 31 will continue to expire on Tuesdays as per the current schedule.

In November 2024, the NSE had initially announced plans to shift the expiry of index derivatives to Thursdays. However, in a surprising move in March, it proposed switching the expiry day to Monday, ahead of a similar change by the BSE.

However, the latest directive from the market regulator has clarified that the expiry days will remain on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as outlined in the draft circular released on March 27. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had earlier indicated on May 22 that the regulator would issue a circular regarding the expiry schedule for F&O contracts within a month.

