NSE F&O list: Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard to Motilal Oswal — these 6 stocks to be in focus today after this update

Stocks in focus: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Monday, announced the addition of six more stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment, with trading in these contracts scheduled to commence from April 1, 2026.

The exchange also said that contracts for all six stocks will be available for trading, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria under the quarter sigma computation cycle for March 2026.

Advertisement

The move aligns with the stock selection norms set by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. The exchange added that details regarding the market lot and the scheme of strikes will be shared with members through a separate circular on March 30, 2026.

“The details of the applicable quantity freeze shall be available in the contract file, which shall be applicable for trading on April 1, 2026,” NSE said in its circular.

The exchange said additional details, including the market lot size and strike price structure for the new contracts, will be shared with members through a separate circular on March 30, 2026.

It also noted that the quantity freeze limits for these securities will be provided in the contract files that members must upload to their trading systems before the contracts come into effect.

Advertisement

These 6 stocks to remain in focus today after the NSE announcement - 1] Adani Power The Adani Group stock closed marginally higher at ₹139.30 apiece on Monday.

2] Cochin Shipyard Cochin Shipyard share price ended yesterday's session at 2% lower at ₹1,459.80.

3] Hyundai Motor India The auto stock closed in red on Monday, ended the session at ₹2,084.90.

4] Motilal Oswal Financial Services The financial services company stock closed 2.93% lower at ₹695.

5] Nippon Life India Asset Management The AMC stock ended in red, closed 2.57% lower at ₹838.10.

6] Vishal Mega Mart Vishal Mega Mart share price ended Monday's session in red, closed 3.43% lower at ₹108.11

Stock market today The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, aided by positive global cues after Donald Trump signalled that the US-Iran conflict may be nearing a resolution.

Advertisement

Trends in GIFT Nifty also indicate a firm start for the domestic benchmarks. GIFT Nifty was trading near the 24,397 mark, suggesting a premium of about 275 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a mildly positive note, supported by improving global cues as geopolitical tensions show early signs of easing. Comments from Donald Trump suggesting that the U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran could conclude soon have triggered a decline in crude oil prices and the U.S. dollar, helping restore risk appetite across global markets. U.S. equities closed the previous session in positive territory, while Asian markets are showing signs of recovery following the drop in oil prices, indicating a modest improvement in global sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

On Monday, however, the Indian equity market ended sharply lower amid rising tensions between the US and Iran and a sharp spike in crude oil prices. The Sensex tumbled 1,352.74 points, or 1.71%, to close at 77,566.16, while the Nifty 50 fell 422.40 points, or 1.73%, to settle at 24,028.05.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.