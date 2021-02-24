Investors remember Warren Buffett's strategy on long term wealth creation

Investors remember Warren Buffett's strategy on long term wealth creation1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 02:48 PM IST
Retail investors who follow Warren Buffett religiously started sharing his wisdom on the role of patience in long term wealth creation.
Retail investors with their vivid imagination went on a meme hunt after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a glitch in the index price feed. NSE is still fixing the glitch and has cancelled all open orders.
The NSE Nifty 50 Index was last seen up 0.8% at 14,820.45.
According to Investopedia, Warren Buffett, who is known for buying stocks with the intention of holding them almost indefinitely, once said, “I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years."
Today’s disruption revived memories of an episode in July 2017, when the NSE shut both the cash and derivatives segments due to technical issues, with traders unable to execute trades at its venue and prices not updating.
