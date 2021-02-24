Investors remember Warren Buffett's strategy on long term wealth creation

Retail investors with their vivid imagination went on a meme hunt after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a glitch in the index price feed. NSE is still fixing the glitch and has cancelled all open orders.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index was last seen up 0.8% at 14,820.45.

Retail investors who follow Warren Buffett religiously started sharing his wisdom on the role of patience in long term wealth creation.

According to Investopedia, Warren Buffett, who is known for buying stocks with the intention of holding them almost indefinitely, once said, “I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years."

'Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years'

Warren Buffett

Remembering this quote as the #nseindia shuts down today.

Institutional investors would have risk limits, country limits, retail investors left clueless.

Remember this. pic.twitter.com/daQx6UwgcI — Ajay Bagga (@Ajay_Bagga) February 24, 2021

“Only buy something you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.



— Warren Buffett



Perfect quote for today’s situation.#nseindia — The Profitabull | Invest Better | Think Better (@theprofitabull) February 24, 2021

Today’s disruption revived memories of an episode in July 2017, when the NSE shut both the cash and derivatives segments due to technical issues, with traders unable to execute trades at its venue and prices not updating.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via