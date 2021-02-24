Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investors remember Warren Buffett's strategy on long term wealth creation
FILE - In this May 7, 2018, photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." Buffett’s company made major new investments in Verizon and Chevron and again trimmed its huge stake in Apple while making several other adjustments to its stock portfolio in 2020. Berkshire Hathaway said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that it bought $8.6 billion worth of Verizon stock and picked up $4 billion worth of Chevron shares over the last six months of 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Investors remember Warren Buffett's strategy on long term wealth creation

1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Staff Writer

Retail investors who follow Warren Buffett religiously started sharing his wisdom on the role of patience in long term wealth creation.

Retail investors with their vivid imagination went on a meme hunt after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a glitch in the index price feed. NSE is still fixing the glitch and has cancelled all open orders.

Retail investors with their vivid imagination went on a meme hunt after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a glitch in the index price feed. NSE is still fixing the glitch and has cancelled all open orders.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index was last seen up 0.8% at 14,820.45.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The NSE Nifty 50 Index was last seen up 0.8% at 14,820.45.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Retail investors who follow Warren Buffett religiously started sharing his wisdom on the role of patience in long term wealth creation.

According to Investopedia, Warren Buffett, who is known for buying stocks with the intention of holding them almost indefinitely, once said, “I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years."

Today’s disruption revived memories of an episode in July 2017, when the NSE shut both the cash and derivatives segments due to technical issues, with traders unable to execute trades at its venue and prices not updating.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.