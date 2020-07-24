A technical error on the NSE, or National Stock Exchange, resulted in the Axis Gold ETF and Axis Nifty ETF logging surprise spikes of 6,553% and 741%, respectively, on Friday. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, typically replicates the underlying asset and, in this case, neither the Nifty nor gold saw a big rally. While the Nifty was down 0.19% from its previous close, gold was up around 1%.

The NSE rushed to contain the fallout. “Members are requested to note that trades in Axis Gold and Axis Nifty till 9.50 am will be cancelled by the exchange. Trading in these securities shall resume with the revised price band post this activity and the same will be notified in advance," an NSE spokesperson said in a notification. Axis Gold ETF and Axis Nifty ETF were split in the 1:100 and 1:10 ratio, respectively, and started trading ex-split on Thursday. A person, requesting anonymity, said the error was a result of the NSE displaying the pre-split prices on Friday. Trades happened at these erroneous pre-split prices, he added.

Axis MF’s filing with the BSE said the split was done to improve liquidity in the ETFs. “This morning, Axis AMC (asset management company) noticed some anomalies in the traded price of the ETFs on the NSE and reached out to the exchanges to take corrective action." an Axis MF spokesperson said.

Even before Friday’s glitch, the two ETFs were up 20%, each, on the previous day. The person said that volumes were thin on 23 July due to the stock split in the two ETFs and this could have caused the surge. Market maker activity was also low, he added.

Market makers continuously buy and sell ETFs to provide liquidity in these products.

