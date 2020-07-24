NSE  glitch  leads to spike in 2 ETFs

The NSE rushed to contain the fallout. “Members are requested to note that trades in Axis Gold and Axis Nifty till 9.50 am will be cancelled by the exchange. Trading in these securities shall resume with the revised price band post this activity and the same will be notified in advance," an NSE spokesperson said in a notification. Axis Gold ETF and Axis Nifty ETF were split in the 1:100 and 1:10 ratio, respectively, and started trading ex-split on Thursday. A person, requesting anonymity, said the error was a result of the NSE displaying the pre-split prices on Friday. Trades happened at these erroneous pre-split prices, he added.