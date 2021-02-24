NSE halts trade for 4 hrs due to tech snag, markets rise 2% in extended session

Ending a dramatic day, the markets gained nearly 2% in an extended trading session on Wednesday. Markets were hit by a technical outage that disrupted trading on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) for nearly four hours. India’s largest stock exchange by volumes, NSE, stopped trading in all segments including futures and options (F&O) and cash segment at 11:40 am citing 'issues' with telecom links of its two service providers, which it said impacted the system and stopped updating prices.

At around 10:06 am, NSE exchange feeds for Nifty, Bank Nifty and other indices stopped across all brokerage firms but trading continued until 11:40 AM, following which the exchange completely halted trading. In a special session, trading resumed on the NSE at 3:45 pm and markets rose sharply post the second opening due to square off or shifting activities across exchanges. BSE continued normal trading in all segments through the extended day that ended at 5 PM.

In a press statement, NSE said that it received communication from telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. It assured that the exchange is working on restoring the systems as soon as possible.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE spokesperson said in a statement in afternoon.

While work was underway to restore normal trading at NSE, brokers questioned why trading had not resumed from NSE’s disaster recovery site in Chennai and the unusual time taken by the exchange to communicate to investors. The disaster recovery site is a replica of the primary site which ensures all exchange data is replicated on a real-time basis and which should start if trading is disrupted on the main segment.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has advised NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the “trading halt" and also asked to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site. The markets regulator said that it was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. Sebi has also asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest

“It was informed by NSE that trading was halted at 11.40 am today due to “issues with the links with telecom service providers". Sebi was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. NSE was also advised to keep the market participants updated with the evolving developments," Sebi said in a statement.

Market participants and brokerage firms said that NSE could have handled the situation better with an early communication.

Due to the technical snag, traders with open position in the F&O segment on the NSE were left hanging in the air till NSE communicated about a resolution plan late around 3:30 pm. Customers who trade in the F&O segment on NSE intraday products could not exit their positions and brokerages forcibly squared off positions by 4 pm.

“While the extended trading session thankfully helped a lot of the F&O customers exit their positions, it created quite a bit of confusion among customers whose positions had been squared off," said Zerodha, an online brokerage firm with highest number of retail clients. It said that if NSE had informed brokers of a potential reopening or extension of trading hours, at least by 3 pm, brokers would not have had to take risk mitigation measures and square off positions on BSE.

“Unfortunately, because there were no updates given to brokers, we had no other choice. The last minute notification of the trading extension at 3:17 PM came a little too late," Zerodha said.

However, Bharti Airtel, one of the service providers to NSE has said that it has received no communication from NSE. “Airtel is awaiting NSE’s RCA (root cause analysis) of the technical snag. Based on the RCA, the company will move forward and respond accordingly," said a person directly aware of the matters of the company.

Overall Indian markets ended higher despite weak global pressures. Boosted by FM Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the private banks can now participate in government business, rally in financial stocks led the markets in extended trade. The BSE Sensex ended at 50,781.69, up 1030.28 points or 2.07%. The 50-share index Nifty ended at 14,982, up 274.20 points or 1.86%.

“Volumes on the NSE were expectedly lower than the recent average. However, volumes on the BSE at ₹40700 crore were the highest since March 2017, due to diversion of trades to that exchange," said Deepak Jasani, Retail Research Head, HDFC Securities.

Adjusted for a one-off boost to turnover from a block deal between two promoter entities of Bosch India Ltd, BSE’s cash market turnover stood at around Rs11,300 crore on Wednesday, higher than its daily average turnover of ₹5,300 crore.

(Ishita Guha in Delhi contributed to the story)

