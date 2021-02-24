NSE halts trade for 4 hrs due to tech snag, markets rise 2% in extended session

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE spokesperson said in a statement in afternoon.

